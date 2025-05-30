Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Ardent Health Partners worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $154,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ventas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,570,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDT. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE ARDT opened at $14.69 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

