Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 384,236 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 2,102.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,236 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 214,580 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 245,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Berry by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Berry by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 72,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Berry

Berry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.