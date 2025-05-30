Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTS. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 125,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 96,463 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 530,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $825.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 284.81%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

