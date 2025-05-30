Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 85,663 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,663 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $326,959,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 932,956 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

