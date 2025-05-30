Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

