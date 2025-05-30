Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $316,228,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after buying an additional 524,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dover by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after purchasing an additional 245,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,350,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $179.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

