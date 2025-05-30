Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of MediaAlpha worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.54 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $706.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

View Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.