State of Wyoming Acquires New Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,366 shares of company stock worth $835,490. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.