State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Celanese were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 1.2%

Celanese stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.