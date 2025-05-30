State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.2%

PAGS stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

