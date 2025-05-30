State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 959.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Coursera were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Coursera by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,101 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,773.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,633.20. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,160.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

