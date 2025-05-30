State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 3,706 Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMBT opened at $9.16 on Friday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav ( NYSE:CMBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $225.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Euronav had a net margin of 117.02% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.