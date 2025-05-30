State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 945 V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after purchasing an additional 714,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V2X by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in V2X by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after purchasing an additional 525,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in V2X by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $103,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,869 shares in the company, valued at $930,862.65. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE VVX opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V2X has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

