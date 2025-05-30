State of Wyoming Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE ST opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.