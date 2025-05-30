State of Wyoming Has $33,000 Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $363.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.86. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.