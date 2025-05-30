State of Wyoming Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Wyoming lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $403.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.07 and a 200-day moving average of $501.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

