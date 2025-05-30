State of Wyoming Has $49,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 917.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Up 5.9%

HELE stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $614.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $108.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helen of Troy

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.