State of Wyoming Has $50,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,433,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,902,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,751,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

