State of Wyoming Has $52,000 Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,989,000 after purchasing an additional 927,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after buying an additional 646,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,175,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Citigroup cut their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plains GP

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.