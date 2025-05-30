State of Wyoming Invests $31,000 in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,173 shares of company stock valued at $589,237. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AxoGen stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $496.43 million, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

