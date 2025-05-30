State of Wyoming Invests $43,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $725.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,144.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

