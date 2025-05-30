State of Wyoming Invests $49,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 122,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,797.56. The trade was a 2.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

