State of Wyoming Invests $52,000 in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.1%

FLXS stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

