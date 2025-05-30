State of Wyoming Makes New $30,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 603,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Knife River by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after buying an additional 983,223 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Knife River Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE KNF opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.