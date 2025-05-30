State of Wyoming Makes New $37,000 Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RxSight Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

