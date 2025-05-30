State of Wyoming Makes New $52,000 Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $19,028,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 501,867 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 332,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,157,000 after acquiring an additional 331,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

VRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

