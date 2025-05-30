State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of CRNX opened at $30.52 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

