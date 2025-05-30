State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8,906.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EchoStar Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.
EchoStar Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
