State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,178.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

