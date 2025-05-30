State of Wyoming Purchases New Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

