State of Wyoming Purchases New Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 47,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,258,765.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,794 shares in the company, valued at $30,913,632.76. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,765 shares of company stock worth $5,858,599 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.6%

IPI stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $492.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

