State of Wyoming Purchases New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $7.99 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $889.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.