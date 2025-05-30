State of Wyoming Raises Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 573.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 290,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,706,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

