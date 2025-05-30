State of Wyoming Sells 13,753 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

