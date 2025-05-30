State of Wyoming Sells 1,776 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 206.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

GRBK opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

