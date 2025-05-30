State of Wyoming Sells 18,420 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILV. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

