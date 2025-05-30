State of Wyoming Sells 3,048 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AAR were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 221.76 and a beta of 1.40.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

