State of Wyoming Takes Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading

