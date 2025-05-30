State of Wyoming Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $39.27 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

