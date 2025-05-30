State of Wyoming Takes Position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PACS Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACS Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 878,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACS Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after buying an additional 237,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PACS Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACS Group by 66,972.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,410 shares during the period.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Shares of PACS opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

