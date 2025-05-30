State of Wyoming Trims Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 712,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 459,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 570.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 401,807 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 391,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 372,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $706.50 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

