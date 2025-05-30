State of Wyoming Trims Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,093.33. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $9.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

