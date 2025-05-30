State of Wyoming Trims Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $186,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $463,150.52. This trade represents a 24.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $823,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $49.16.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

