StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.91% of StealthGas worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StealthGas by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in StealthGas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

GASS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.87%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

