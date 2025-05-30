TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TeamViewer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $5.89 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.
About TeamViewer
