TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TeamViewer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $5.89 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

About TeamViewer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.