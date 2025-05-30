The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AES by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in AES by 18,047.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

