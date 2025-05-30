The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BNS stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7996 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

