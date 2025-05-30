The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Trimmed by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.3%

CG opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

