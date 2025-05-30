The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 54,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 215,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.