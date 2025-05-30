The PNC Financial Services Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 2,529 call options.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $175.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,093,223.85. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,747,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

